Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock surges in positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 01:07 PM IST Trade
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 47.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.99 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at 49.99 and closed at 47.61 on the last trading day. The high and low prices were both recorded at 49.99. The market capitalization stood at 68049.83 crore. The 52-week high was 50.72 and the low was 10.11. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 2026120 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 01:07 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Energy stock reached a high of 49.99 and a low of 49.99 on the current day.

03 Jun 2024, 12:52 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 210.04% higher than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Suzlon traded by 12 PM has increased by 210.04% compared to yesterday, with the price at 49.99, showing a 5% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume signals a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate further price declines.

03 Jun 2024, 12:35 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 49.99 and 49.99 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 49.99 and selling near the hourly resistance of 49.99.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 149.99Support 149.99
Resistance 249.99Support 249.99
Resistance 349.99Support 349.99
03 Jun 2024, 12:25 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 Jun 2024, 12:22 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days46.53
10 Days45.04
20 Days42.73
50 Days41.18
100 Days42.36
300 Days36.50
03 Jun 2024, 12:19 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon trading at ₹49.99, up 5% from yesterday's ₹47.61

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Suzlon has surpassed the first resistance of 48.77 & second resistance of 49.88 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 52.12. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 52.12 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 11:51 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 307.52% higher than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The volume of Suzlon traded by 11 AM is 307.52% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 49.99, up by 5%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 Jun 2024, 11:35 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock price has shown fluctuations within a range of 49.99 in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 49.99 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 49.99.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
03 Jun 2024, 11:22 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹47.61 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 49.99 & 49.99 yesterday to end at 47.61. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.