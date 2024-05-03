Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at 41.37, down -0.77% from yesterday's 41.69

LIVE UPDATES
36 min read . 05:34 PM IST Trade
Suzlon stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 41.69 per share. The stock is currently trading at 41.37 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened and closed at 41.51 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 42.09, while the low was 41.4. The market capitalization of Suzlon stood at 56,751.3 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 50.72, and the 52-week low was 7.94. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 1,411,282 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:34 PM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock reached a low of 41.25 and a high of 42.30 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 03:52 PM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon closed today at ₹41.37, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹41.69

Suzlon share price closed the day at 41.37 - a 0.77% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 42.15 , 42.8 , 43.3. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 41.0 , 40.5 , 39.85.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:45 PM IST Suzlon share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is 305.19% higher than yesterday

As of 3 PM, Suzlon's trading volume is 305.19% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 41.37, showing a decrease of -0.77%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends in the market. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a consistent upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

03 May 2024, 03:32 PM IST Suzlon Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:17 PM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹41.48, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹41.69

Suzlon share price is at 41.48 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 41.12 and 42.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 41.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Suzlon share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days41.05
10 Days41.21
20 Days41.18
50 Days41.79
100 Days41.46
300 Days33.95
03 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

03 May 2024, 02:52 PM IST Suzlon share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 704.74% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Suzlon until 2 PM is 704.74% higher than yesterday, with the price at 41.5, up by -0.46%. Both volume and price are key indicators for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal potential further declines in prices.

03 May 2024, 02:39 PM IST Suzlon share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the 41.7 and 41.31 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 41.31 and selling near the hourly resistance at 41.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 141.76Support 141.32
Resistance 241.94Support 241.06
Resistance 342.2Support 340.88
03 May 2024, 02:10 PM IST Suzlon share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 18.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 02:03 PM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹41.25, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹41.69

Suzlon share price is at 41.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 41.12 and 42.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 41.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 01:45 PM IST Suzlon share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 301.43% higher than yesterday

The volume of Suzlon traded by 1 PM has increased by 301.43% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 41.45, a decrease of 0.58%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 01:39 PM IST Suzlon share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the 41.73 and 41.18 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 41.18 and selling near the hourly resistance at 41.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 141.7Support 141.31
Resistance 241.89Support 241.11
Resistance 342.09Support 340.92
03 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock had a low price of 41.25 and a high price of 42.30 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 12:50 PM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 508.38% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Suzlon until 12 PM has increased by 508.38% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 41.6, with a decrease of -0.22%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST Suzlon share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 41.62 and 41.17 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 41.17 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 41.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 141.73Support 141.18
Resistance 242.04Support 240.94
Resistance 342.28Support 340.63
03 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Suzlon share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days41.05
10 Days41.21
20 Days41.18
50 Days41.79
100 Days41.46
300 Days33.95
03 May 2024, 12:14 PM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹41.63, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹41.69

Suzlon share price is at 41.63 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 41.12 and 42.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 41.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:47 AM IST Suzlon share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 104.76% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Suzlon until 11 AM is 104.76% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 41.45, showing a decrease of -0.58%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume may signify a potential further decrease in prices.

03 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST Suzlon share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon's stock reached a peak of 41.75 and a bottom of 41.3 in the previous trading session. In the most recent hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 41.48 and 41.31, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders who currently hold long positions may consider exiting, while new investors could assess the potential for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 141.62Support 141.17
Resistance 241.91Support 241.01
Resistance 342.07Support 340.72
03 May 2024, 11:25 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹41.35, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹41.69

Suzlon share price is at 41.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 41.12 and 42.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 41.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:12 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Suzlon's stock price decreased by 0.58% to reach 41.45, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Aia Engineering is witnessing a decline, whereas Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, and Voltas are all seeing an increase in their stock prices. The overall market is also down, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex dropping by 0.13% and 0.36% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals313.821.157.23300.277.3109267.15
Suzlon Energy41.45-0.24-0.5850.727.9451700.95
Thermax4727.634.60.744979.952192.753239.8
Voltas1493.211.550.781500.0745.049407.71
Aia Engineering3749.4-31.75-0.844624.52663.635364.48
03 May 2024, 11:04 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 18.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 10:48 AM IST Suzlon share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -45.24% lower than yesterday

The volume of Suzlon traded until 10 AM is 45.24% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 41.5, down by 0.46%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST Suzlon share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon touched a high of 42.05 & a low of 41.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 141.93Support 141.48
Resistance 242.21Support 241.31
Resistance 342.38Support 341.03
03 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Suzlon's stock price increased by 0.46% to reach 41.88, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Thermax and Aia Engineering are declining, whereas Bharat Heavy Electricals and Voltas are on an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex indices are up by 0.57% and 0.51% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals313.7521.17.21300.277.3109249.74
Suzlon Energy41.880.190.4650.727.9452237.29
Thermax4680.0-13.0-0.284979.952192.752703.75
Voltas1497.0515.41.041500.0745.049535.1
Aia Engineering3747.15-34.0-0.94624.52663.635343.26
03 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹42, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹41.69

Suzlon share price is at 42 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 41.12 and 42.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 41.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Suzlon has increased by 0.74% and is currently trading at 42.00. Over the past year, Suzlon's share price has surged by 414.81% to 42.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.24%
3 Months-16.92%
6 Months27.72%
YTD9.16%
1 Year414.81%
03 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Suzlon share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 142.12Support 141.12
Resistance 242.58Support 240.58
Resistance 343.12Support 340.12
03 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 17.53% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Suzlon share price Today : Suzlon volume yesterday was 32 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 35239 k

The trading volume yesterday was 6.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 1411 k.

03 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹41.51 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 42.09 & 41.4 yesterday to end at 41.51. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

