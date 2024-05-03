Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at 41.37, down -0.77% from yesterday's 41.69

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened and closed at ₹41.51 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹42.09, while the low was ₹41.4. The market capitalization of Suzlon stood at ₹56,751.3 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹50.72, and the 52-week low was ₹7.94. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 1,411,282 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Energy stock reached a low of ₹41.25 and a high of ₹42.30 on the current day.
Suzlon share price closed the day at ₹41.37 - a 0.77% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 42.15 , 42.8 , 43.3. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 41.0 , 40.5 , 39.85.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
As of 3 PM, Suzlon's trading volume is 305.19% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹41.37, showing a decrease of -0.77%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends in the market. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a consistent upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Suzlon share price is at ₹41.48 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹41.12 and ₹42.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹41.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|41.05
|10 Days
|41.21
|20 Days
|41.18
|50 Days
|41.79
|100 Days
|41.46
|300 Days
|33.95
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
The trading volume of Suzlon until 2 PM is 704.74% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹41.5, up by -0.46%. Both volume and price are key indicators for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal potential further declines in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the 41.7 and 41.31 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 41.31 and selling near the hourly resistance at 41.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|41.76
|Support 1
|41.32
|Resistance 2
|41.94
|Support 2
|41.06
|Resistance 3
|42.2
|Support 3
|40.88
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 18.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The volume of Suzlon traded by 1 PM has increased by 301.43% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹41.45, a decrease of 0.58%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the 41.73 and 41.18 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 41.18 and selling near the hourly resistance at 41.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|41.7
|Support 1
|41.31
|Resistance 2
|41.89
|Support 2
|41.11
|Resistance 3
|42.09
|Support 3
|40.92
The trading volume of Suzlon until 12 PM has increased by 508.38% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹41.6, with a decrease of -0.22%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 41.62 and 41.17 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 41.17 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 41.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|41.73
|Support 1
|41.18
|Resistance 2
|42.04
|Support 2
|40.94
|Resistance 3
|42.28
|Support 3
|40.63
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|41.05
|10 Days
|41.21
|20 Days
|41.18
|50 Days
|41.79
|100 Days
|41.46
|300 Days
|33.95
Suzlon share price is at ₹41.63 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹41.12 and ₹42.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹41.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of Suzlon until 11 AM is 104.76% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹41.45, showing a decrease of -0.58%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume may signify a potential further decrease in prices.
Suzlon's stock reached a peak of 41.75 and a bottom of 41.3 in the previous trading session. In the most recent hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 41.48 and 41.31, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders who currently hold long positions may consider exiting, while new investors could assess the potential for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|41.62
|Support 1
|41.17
|Resistance 2
|41.91
|Support 2
|41.01
|Resistance 3
|42.07
|Support 3
|40.72
Suzlon share price is at ₹41.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹41.12 and ₹42.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹41.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Suzlon's stock price decreased by 0.58% to reach ₹41.45, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Aia Engineering is witnessing a decline, whereas Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, and Voltas are all seeing an increase in their stock prices. The overall market is also down, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex dropping by 0.13% and 0.36% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|313.8
|21.15
|7.23
|300.2
|77.3
|109267.15
|Suzlon Energy
|41.45
|-0.24
|-0.58
|50.72
|7.94
|51700.95
|Thermax
|4727.6
|34.6
|0.74
|4979.95
|2192.7
|53239.8
|Voltas
|1493.2
|11.55
|0.78
|1500.0
|745.0
|49407.71
|Aia Engineering
|3749.4
|-31.75
|-0.84
|4624.5
|2663.6
|35364.48
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 18.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The volume of Suzlon traded until 10 AM is 45.24% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹41.5, down by 0.46%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Suzlon touched a high of 42.05 & a low of 41.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|41.93
|Support 1
|41.48
|Resistance 2
|42.21
|Support 2
|41.31
|Resistance 3
|42.38
|Support 3
|41.03
Today, Suzlon's stock price increased by 0.46% to reach ₹41.88, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Thermax and Aia Engineering are declining, whereas Bharat Heavy Electricals and Voltas are on an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex indices are up by 0.57% and 0.51% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|313.75
|21.1
|7.21
|300.2
|77.3
|109249.74
|Suzlon Energy
|41.88
|0.19
|0.46
|50.72
|7.94
|52237.29
|Thermax
|4680.0
|-13.0
|-0.28
|4979.95
|2192.7
|52703.75
|Voltas
|1497.05
|15.4
|1.04
|1500.0
|745.0
|49535.1
|Aia Engineering
|3747.15
|-34.0
|-0.9
|4624.5
|2663.6
|35343.26
Suzlon share price is at ₹42 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹41.12 and ₹42.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹41.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Suzlon has increased by 0.74% and is currently trading at ₹42.00. Over the past year, Suzlon's share price has surged by 414.81% to ₹42.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.24%
|3 Months
|-16.92%
|6 Months
|27.72%
|YTD
|9.16%
|1 Year
|414.81%
The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|42.12
|Support 1
|41.12
|Resistance 2
|42.58
|Support 2
|40.58
|Resistance 3
|43.12
|Support 3
|40.12
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 17.53% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 6.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 1411 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹42.09 & ₹41.4 yesterday to end at ₹41.51. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
