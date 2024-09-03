Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹75.84 and closed marginally lower at ₹75.83. The stock reached a high of ₹76.09 and a low of ₹72.54. Suzlon's market capitalization stood at ₹100,653.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹84.4, while the 52-week low is ₹21.71. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 5,938,368 shares.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|75.8
|Support 1
|72.2
|Resistance 2
|77.75
|Support 2
|70.55
|Resistance 3
|79.4
|Support 3
|68.6
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹70.0, 5.14% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹64.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹73.4
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 71 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹76.09 & ₹72.54 yesterday to end at ₹73.79. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.