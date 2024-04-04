Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Rises in Trading Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock price on the last day was ₹42.5 at opening and ₹42.54 at closing. The high for the day was ₹43.55, while the low was ₹41.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹59,165.95 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹50.72 and ₹7.9 respectively. BSE trading volume for the day was 6,460,181 shares.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹43.8, with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 0.31. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|17.25%
|3 Months
|11.15%
|6 Months
|54.8%
|YTD
|13.87%
|1 Year
|437.04%
The Suzlon stock is currently priced at ₹43.49, with a percent change of 2.23 and a net change of 0.95. This data indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of Suzlon trading on BSE, the volume was 6,460,181 shares with a closing price of ₹42.54.
