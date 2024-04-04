Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 04 Apr 2024, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 43.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.8 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock price on the last day was 42.5 at opening and 42.54 at closing. The high for the day was 43.55, while the low was 41.4. The market capitalization stood at 59,165.95 crore. The 52-week high and low were 50.72 and 7.9 respectively. BSE trading volume for the day was 6,460,181 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

04 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹43.8, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹43.49

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 43.8, with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 0.31. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week17.25%
3 Months11.15%
6 Months54.8%
YTD13.87%
1 Year437.04%
04 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹43.49, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹42.54

The Suzlon stock is currently priced at 43.49, with a percent change of 2.23 and a net change of 0.95. This data indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

04 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹42.54 on last trading day

On the last day of Suzlon trading on BSE, the volume was 6,460,181 shares with a closing price of 42.54.

