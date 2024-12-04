Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon Energy opened at ₹66.81 and closed at ₹66.15, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹67.45 and a low of ₹65.07 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹90,236.17 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹33.83. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 10,289,030 shares for Suzlon.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 91 mn & BSE volume was 10 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹67.45 & ₹65.07 yesterday to end at ₹65.41. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend