Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 04 Dec 2024, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 66.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 65.41 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon Energy opened at 66.81 and closed at 66.15, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 67.45 and a low of 65.07 during the day. With a market capitalization of 90,236.17 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 86.04 and a low of 33.83. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 10,289,030 shares for Suzlon.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 101 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 94148 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 91 mn & BSE volume was 10 mn.

04 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹66.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 67.45 & 65.07 yesterday to end at 65.41. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

