Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 04 Feb 2025, by -3.06 %. The stock closed at 58.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 56.36 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 57.94 and closed slightly higher at 58.14. The stock reached a high of 59.10 and a low of 55.46 during the day. With a market capitalization of 79,390.51 crores, the stock's performance is notable, especially considering its 52-week high of 86.04 and low of 35.49. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 7,644,052 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon's share price has risen by 1.93%, currently trading at 57.45. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have appreciated by 20.68% to reach 57.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 7.30%, reaching 23,361.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.72%
3 Months-12.18%
6 Months-18.47%
YTD-6.51%
1 Year20.68%
04 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 158.46Support 154.77
Resistance 260.62Support 253.24
Resistance 362.15Support 351.08
04 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 74.0, 31.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3321
    Buy2111
    Hold1223
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
04 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 101 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 61384 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 64.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 93 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

04 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹58.14 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 59.10 & 55.46 yesterday to end at 56.36. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.