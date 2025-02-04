Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹57.94 and closed slightly higher at ₹58.14. The stock reached a high of ₹59.10 and a low of ₹55.46 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹79,390.51 crores, the stock's performance is notable, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹86.04 and low of ₹35.49. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 7,644,052 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon's share price has risen by 1.93%, currently trading at ₹57.45. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have appreciated by 20.68% to reach ₹57.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 7.30%, reaching 23,361.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.72%
|3 Months
|-12.18%
|6 Months
|-18.47%
|YTD
|-6.51%
|1 Year
|20.68%
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|58.46
|Support 1
|54.77
|Resistance 2
|60.62
|Support 2
|53.24
|Resistance 3
|62.15
|Support 3
|51.08
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹74.0, 31.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 64.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 93 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹59.10 & ₹55.46 yesterday to end at ₹56.36. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.