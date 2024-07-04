Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 04 Jul 2024, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 53.01 per share. The stock is currently trading at 53.52 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock price on the last day was 53.11 at open and 53.01 at close, with a high of 53.94 and a low of 53. The market capitalization was 72,967.63 crore, with a 52-week high of 55.69 and a 52-week low of 15.7. The BSE volume for the day was 2,085,196 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 154.03Support 153.08
Resistance 254.46Support 252.56
Resistance 354.98Support 352.13
04 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 58.0, 8.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 53.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy2200
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
04 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 71710 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

04 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹53.01 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 53.94 & 53 yesterday to end at 53.01. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

