Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock price on the last day was ₹53.11 at open and ₹53.01 at close, with a high of ₹53.94 and a low of ₹53. The market capitalization was ₹72,967.63 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹55.69 and a 52-week low of ₹15.7. The BSE volume for the day was 2,085,196 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|54.03
|Support 1
|53.08
|Resistance 2
|54.46
|Support 2
|52.56
|Resistance 3
|54.98
|Support 3
|52.13
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹58.0, 8.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹53.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹53.94 & ₹53 yesterday to end at ₹53.01. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend