LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility

2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2024, 09:52 AM IST Trade

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 74.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.3 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.