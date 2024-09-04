Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 04 2024 09:49:46
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 403.15 -0.78%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.15 -0.62%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 526.00 -1.89%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,080.30 -0.48%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 506.70 -0.46%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility

2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 74.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.3 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at 73.69 and closed slightly higher at 73.79. The stock reached a high of 76.39 and maintained a low of 73.69. With a market capitalization of 101,621.74 crore, the stock traded 2,929,224 shares on the BSE. Over the past 52 weeks, it has seen a high of 84.40 and a low of 21.71, reflecting significant volatility.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:52:00 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's share price has dropped by 0.54%, currently trading at 74.1, in line with its peers. Companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, Thermax, and Aia Engineering are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.69% and 0.64%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy74.1-0.4-0.5484.421.71100870.02
Bharat Heavy Electricals284.45-1.85-0.65335.4113.599047.29
Voltas1804.8-7.05-0.391828.8806.959718.08
Thermax4328.6-55.8-1.275835.02500.048749.02
Aia Engineering4392.75-10.05-0.234940.03344.741432.64
04 Sep 2024, 09:32:44 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹74.3, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹74.5

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 74.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 73.12 and 75.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 73.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 75.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:18:21 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 0.47%, currently trading at 74.85. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 209.00%, reaching 74.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.91%
3 Months36.88%
6 Months82.97%
YTD94.95%
1 Year209.0%
04 Sep 2024, 08:49:45 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 175.95Support 173.12
Resistance 277.57Support 271.91
Resistance 378.78Support 370.29
04 Sep 2024, 08:31:36 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 70.0, 6.04% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 64.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 73.4

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy1111
    Hold2220
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
04 Sep 2024, 08:19:11 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 52 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 104793 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

04 Sep 2024, 08:01:54 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹73.79 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 76.39 & 73.69 yesterday to end at 74.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue