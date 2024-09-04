Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹73.69 and closed slightly higher at ₹73.79. The stock reached a high of ₹76.39 and maintained a low of ₹73.69. With a market capitalization of ₹101,621.74 crore, the stock traded 2,929,224 shares on the BSE. Over the past 52 weeks, it has seen a high of ₹84.40 and a low of ₹21.71, reflecting significant volatility.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's share price has dropped by 0.54%, currently trading at ₹74.1, in line with its peers. Companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, Thermax, and Aia Engineering are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.69% and 0.64%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|74.1
|-0.4
|-0.54
|84.4
|21.71
|100870.02
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|284.45
|-1.85
|-0.65
|335.4
|113.5
|99047.29
|Voltas
|1804.8
|-7.05
|-0.39
|1828.8
|806.9
|59718.08
|Thermax
|4328.6
|-55.8
|-1.27
|5835.0
|2500.0
|48749.02
|Aia Engineering
|4392.75
|-10.05
|-0.23
|4940.0
|3344.7
|41432.64
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹74.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹73.12 and ₹75.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹73.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 75.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 0.47%, currently trading at ₹74.85. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 209.00%, reaching ₹74.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.91%
|3 Months
|36.88%
|6 Months
|82.97%
|YTD
|94.95%
|1 Year
|209.0%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|75.95
|Support 1
|73.12
|Resistance 2
|77.57
|Support 2
|71.91
|Resistance 3
|78.78
|Support 3
|70.29
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹70.0, 6.04% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹64.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹73.4
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹76.39 & ₹73.69 yesterday to end at ₹74.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.