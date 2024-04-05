Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹44.3 and closed at ₹43.49 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹44.45, and the low was ₹42.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹58,540.14 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon was ₹50.72, and the low was ₹7.9. The BSE volume for the day was 2,680,874 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.56%
|3 Months
|7.42%
|6 Months
|45.59%
|YTD
|12.43%
|1 Year
|430.25%
The stock price of Suzlon is currently at ₹43.03 with a percent change of -1.06 and a net change of -0.46. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Suzlon had a trading volume of 2,680,874 shares with a closing price of ₹43.49.
