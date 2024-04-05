Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 05 Apr 2024, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 43.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.03 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at 44.3 and closed at 43.49 on the last day. The high for the day was 44.45, and the low was 42.9. The market capitalization stood at 58,540.14 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon was 50.72, and the low was 7.9. The BSE volume for the day was 2,680,874 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.56%
3 Months7.42%
6 Months45.59%
YTD12.43%
1 Year430.25%
05 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹43.03, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹43.49

The stock price of Suzlon is currently at 43.03 with a percent change of -1.06 and a net change of -0.46. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹43.49 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Suzlon had a trading volume of 2,680,874 shares with a closing price of 43.49.

