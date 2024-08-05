Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: null
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|15.29%
|3 Months
|57.42%
|6 Months
|46.81%
|YTD
|86.78%
|1 Year
|297.49%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|72.81
|Support 1
|68.49
|Resistance 2
|74.25
|Support 2
|65.61
|Resistance 3
|77.13
|Support 3
|64.17
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹70.0, 2.02% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹64.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹73.4
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 131 mn & BSE volume was 30 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹71.45 & ₹66.94 yesterday to end at ₹71.44. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend