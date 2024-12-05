Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹65.98 and closed slightly lower at ₹65.41. The stock reached a high of ₹68.43 and a low of ₹65.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹89,253.56 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹86.04 and above its low of ₹33.83. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 13,984,661 shares for Suzlon.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|69.0
|Support 1
|65.89
|Resistance 2
|70.28
|Support 2
|64.06
|Resistance 3
|72.11
|Support 3
|62.78
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹80.0, 18.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 97 mn & BSE volume was 13 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹68.43 & ₹65.35 yesterday to end at ₹67.72. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend