Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 05 Dec 2024, by 3.53 %. The stock closed at 65.41 per share. The stock is currently trading at 67.72 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at 65.98 and closed slightly lower at 65.41. The stock reached a high of 68.43 and a low of 65.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of 89,253.56 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 86.04 and above its low of 33.83. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 13,984,661 shares for Suzlon.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 169.0Support 165.89
Resistance 270.28Support 264.06
Resistance 372.11Support 362.78
05 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 80.0, 18.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 67.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2212
    Buy1111
    Hold2232
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
05 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 111 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 96522 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 97 mn & BSE volume was 13 mn.

05 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹65.41 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 68.43 & 65.35 yesterday to end at 67.72. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

