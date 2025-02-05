Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹57.18 and closed at ₹56.36. The stock reached a high of ₹58 and a low of ₹55.98 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹76,933.87 crore, Suzlon's performance is notable within its 52-week range, which spans from a low of ₹35.49 to a high of ₹86.04. The BSE recorded a volume of 3,040,474 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹58 & ₹55.98 yesterday to end at ₹56.93. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.