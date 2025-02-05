Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 56.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 56.93 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at 57.18 and closed at 56.36. The stock reached a high of 58 and a low of 55.98 during the session. With a market capitalization of 76,933.87 crore, Suzlon's performance is notable within its 52-week range, which spans from a low of 35.49 to a high of 86.04. The BSE recorded a volume of 3,040,474 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 45 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 61561 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

05 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹56.36 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 58 & 55.98 yesterday to end at 56.93. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.