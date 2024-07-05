LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stocks on the Rise Today

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2024, 09:34 AM IST Trade

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 05 Jul 2024, by 1.61 %. The stock closed at 54.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 54.9 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.