Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stocks on the Rise Today

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹53.69 and closed at ₹53.52 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹56, while the low was ₹53.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹73,662.94 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹55.69 and ₹15.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,479,735 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹54.9, up 1.61% from yesterday's ₹54.03
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹54.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹53.03 and ₹55.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹53.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 55.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 1.43% and is currently trading at ₹54.80. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 210.52% to reach ₹54.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.41%
|3 Months
|16.65%
|6 Months
|39.61%
|YTD
|41.44%
|1 Year
|210.52%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|55.33
|Support 1
|53.03
|Resistance 2
|56.65
|Support 2
|52.05
|Resistance 3
|57.63
|Support 3
|50.73
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹58.0, 7.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹53.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 67 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 70312 k
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 63 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹53.52 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹56 & ₹53.4 yesterday to end at ₹53.52. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend