Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stocks on the Rise Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 05 Jul 2024, by 1.61 %. The stock closed at 54.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 54.9 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at 53.69 and closed at 53.52 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 56, while the low was 53.4. The market capitalization stood at 73,662.94 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 55.69 and 15.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,479,735 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:34 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹54.9, up 1.61% from yesterday's ₹54.03

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 54.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 53.03 and 55.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 53.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 55.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

05 Jul 2024, 09:20 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 1.43% and is currently trading at 54.80. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 210.52% to reach 54.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.41%
3 Months16.65%
6 Months39.61%
YTD41.44%
1 Year210.52%
05 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 155.33Support 153.03
Resistance 256.65Support 252.05
Resistance 357.63Support 350.73
05 Jul 2024, 08:35 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 58.0, 7.35% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 53.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy2200
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
05 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 67 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 70312 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 63 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

05 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹53.52 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 56 & 53.4 yesterday to end at 53.52. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

