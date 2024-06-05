Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock price on the last day was ₹45.13 at the open and ₹47.5 at the close. The high was ₹46.07 and the low was ₹45.13. The market capitalization was ₹61434.06 crore. The 52-week high was ₹52.19 and the 52-week low was ₹11.02. The BSE volume was 3150807 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon touched a high of 50.2 & a low of 47.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|50.57
|Support 1
|47.87
|Resistance 2
|51.74
|Support 2
|46.34
|Resistance 3
|53.27
|Support 3
|45.17
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Today, Suzlon's stock price dropped by 4.99% to reach ₹45.13, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, and Aia Engineering are all declining, whereas Voltas is showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.14% and 0.09% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|232.0
|-14.15
|-5.75
|322.35
|82.2
|80783.87
|Suzlon Energy
|45.13
|-2.37
|-4.99
|52.19
|11.02
|61434.06
|Thermax
|5046.9
|-229.6
|-4.35
|5697.95
|2193.1
|56838.57
|Voltas
|1392.6
|34.35
|2.53
|1500.0
|745.0
|46079.01
|Aia Engineering
|3644.0
|-44.3
|-1.2
|4624.5
|3019.1
|34370.39
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹46.07 & ₹45.13 yesterday to end at ₹47.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend