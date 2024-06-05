Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 47.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 45.13 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock price on the last day was 45.13 at the open and 47.5 at the close. The high was 46.07 and the low was 45.13. The market capitalization was 61434.06 crore. The 52-week high was 52.19 and the 52-week low was 11.02. The BSE volume was 3150807 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:34 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon touched a high of 50.2 & a low of 47.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 150.57Support 147.87
Resistance 251.74Support 246.34
Resistance 353.27Support 345.17
05 Jun 2024, 10:13 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:55 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Today, Suzlon's stock price dropped by 4.99% to reach 45.13, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, and Aia Engineering are all declining, whereas Voltas is showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.14% and 0.09% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals232.0-14.15-5.75322.3582.280783.87
Suzlon Energy45.13-2.37-4.9952.1911.0261434.06
Thermax5046.9-229.6-4.355697.952193.156838.57
Voltas1392.634.352.531500.0745.046079.01
Aia Engineering3644.0-44.3-1.24624.53019.134370.39
05 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹47.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 46.07 & 45.13 yesterday to end at 47.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

