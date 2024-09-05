Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2024, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 74.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.18 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at 74.4 and closed at 74.5, reaching a high of 74.9 and a low of 73.3. The company's market capitalization stood at 101,185.24 crore. Over the past year, Suzlon's stock has experienced a 52-week high of 84.4 and a low of 21.71. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 4,625,638 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 70.0, 5.63% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 64.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 73.4

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy1112
    Hold2220
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
05 Sep 2024, 08:19 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 32 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 100446 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 67.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

05 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹74.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 74.9 & 73.3 yesterday to end at 74.18. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.