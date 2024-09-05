Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹74.4 and closed at ₹74.5, reaching a high of ₹74.9 and a low of ₹73.3. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹101,185.24 crore. Over the past year, Suzlon's stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹84.4 and a low of ₹21.71. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 4,625,638 shares for the day.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹70.0, 5.63% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹64.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹73.4
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 67.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹74.9 & ₹73.3 yesterday to end at ₹74.18. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.