Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹70, reached a high of ₹71.75 and a low of ₹67.87 before closing at ₹71.44. The market capitalization was ₹92,595.75 crore. The 52-week high was ₹71.45 and the 52-week low was ₹17.73. The BSE volume for the day was 33,571,450 shares.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 129.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 209 mn & BSE volume was 33 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹71.75 & ₹67.87 yesterday to end at ₹67.91. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend