Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -4.94 %. The stock closed at 71.44 per share. The stock is currently trading at 67.91 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 70, reached a high of 71.75 and a low of 67.87 before closing at 71.44. The market capitalization was 92,595.75 crore. The 52-week high was 71.45 and the 52-week low was 17.73. The BSE volume for the day was 33,571,450 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 243 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 106259 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 129.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 209 mn & BSE volume was 33 mn.

06 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹71.44 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 71.75 & 67.87 yesterday to end at 67.91. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.