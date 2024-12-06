Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 67.72 per share. The stock is currently trading at 68.22 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 68.2 and closed at 67.72, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 68.79 and a low of 66.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of 92,419.74 crore, Suzlon's performance over the past year shows a 52-week high of 86.04 and a low of 33.83. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 8,175,293 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:20:38 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has decreased by 0.84%, currently trading at 67.65. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have appreciated by 75.25%, reaching 67.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 18.48%, rising to 24,708.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.11%
3 Months-9.71%
6 Months37.07%
YTD78.69%
1 Year75.25%
06 Dec 2024, 08:45:01 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 169.21Support 167.29
Resistance 269.96Support 266.12
Resistance 371.13Support 365.37
06 Dec 2024, 08:32:10 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 80.0, 17.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 67.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy1112
    Hold2232
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
06 Dec 2024, 08:19:10 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 64 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 97119 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 56 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.

06 Dec 2024, 08:01:18 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹67.72 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 68.79 & 66.85 yesterday to end at 68.22. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

