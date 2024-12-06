Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹68.2 and closed at ₹67.72, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹68.79 and a low of ₹66.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹92,419.74 crore, Suzlon's performance over the past year shows a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹33.83. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 8,175,293 shares.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has decreased by 0.84%, currently trading at ₹67.65. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have appreciated by 75.25%, reaching ₹67.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 18.48%, rising to 24,708.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.11%
|3 Months
|-9.71%
|6 Months
|37.07%
|YTD
|78.69%
|1 Year
|75.25%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|69.21
|Support 1
|67.29
|Resistance 2
|69.96
|Support 2
|66.12
|Resistance 3
|71.13
|Support 3
|65.37
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹80.0, 17.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 56 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹68.79 & ₹66.85 yesterday to end at ₹68.22. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend