Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹57.23 and closed slightly lower at ₹56.93. The stock reached a high of ₹57.80 and a low of ₹55.76 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹76,292.30 crore, the stock is currently trading well below its 52-week high of ₹86.04 and above its 52-week low of ₹35.49. The BSE recorded a volume of 5,670,828 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|57.21
|Support 1
|55.21
|Resistance 2
|58.49
|Support 2
|54.49
|Resistance 3
|59.21
|Support 3
|53.21
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹74.0, 32.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹57.80 & ₹55.76 yesterday to end at ₹55.89. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.