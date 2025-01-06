Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹63 and closed slightly lower at ₹62.93. The stock reached a high of ₹63.28 and dipped to a low of ₹61.82. With a market capitalization of ₹84,547.91 crore, Suzlon's shares traded a volume of 5,073,654 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹80.0, 29.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹63.28 & ₹61.82 yesterday to end at ₹61.96. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.