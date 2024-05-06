Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Falls in Trading Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock price on the last day was ₹42 (high: ₹42.3, low: ₹41.25), closing at ₹41.69. The market capitalization stood at ₹56,315.69 crore. The 52-week high was ₹50.72 and the low was ₹7.94. The BSE trading volume was 1,450,864 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is -26.52% lower than yesterday
The volume of Suzlon traded by 1 PM is 26.52% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹40.7, down by 1.62%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Suzlon share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon's stock reached a peak of 40.94 and a low of 40.45 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 40.76 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 40.58 and 40.41.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|40.85
|Support 1
|40.36
|Resistance 2
|41.14
|Support 2
|40.16
|Resistance 3
|41.34
|Support 3
|39.87
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Energy stock reached a high of ₹41.95 and a low of ₹40.59 on the current day.
Suzlon share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -20.77% lower than yesterday
The volume of Suzlon traded by 12 PM is 20.77% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹40.85, down by 1.26%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Suzlon share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 41.08 and 40.64 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 40.64 and selling near the hourly resistance of 41.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|41.11
|Support 1
|40.76
|Resistance 2
|41.28
|Support 2
|40.58
|Resistance 3
|41.46
|Support 3
|40.41
Suzlon share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|41.61
|10 Days
|41.07
|20 Days
|41.55
|50 Days
|41.60
|100 Days
|41.49
|300 Days
|34.10
Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹40.9, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹41.37
The current market price of Suzlon has broken the first support of ₹41.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹40.5. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹40.5 then there can be further negative price movement.
Suzlon share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 1.08% higher than yesterday
The volume of Suzlon traded by 11 AM is 1.08% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹41, showing a decrease of -0.89%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Suzlon share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 41.42 and 40.54 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 40.54 and selling near the hourly resistance at 41.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹40.9, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹41.37
Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Suzlon's share price dropped by 1.14% to reach ₹40.9, with its peer companies showing mixed results. Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, and Voltas are all experiencing declines, while Aia Engineering, another peer, is seeing a rise in its share price. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are both up by 0.2% and 0.27%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|294.0
|-11.1
|-3.64
|318.15
|77.3
|102372.66
|Suzlon Energy
|40.9
|-0.47
|-1.14
|50.72
|7.94
|51014.93
|Thermax
|4535.95
|-225.15
|-4.73
|4979.95
|2192.7
|51081.54
|Voltas
|1470.0
|-20.55
|-1.38
|1500.0
|745.0
|48640.06
|Aia Engineering
|3747.85
|25.75
|0.69
|4624.5
|2663.6
|35349.86
Suzlon share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 17.77% higher than yesterday
The volume of Suzlon traded until 10 AM is 17.77% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹41.05, up by -0.77%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Suzlon share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon touched a high of 41.48 & a low of 40.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|41.42
|Support 1
|40.54
|Resistance 2
|41.89
|Support 2
|40.13
|Resistance 3
|42.3
|Support 3
|39.66
Suzlon Live Updates
SUZLON ENERGY
SUZLON ENERGY
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹41.31, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹41.37
Suzlon share price is at ₹41.31 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹41.0 and ₹42.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹41.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis
The price of Suzlon shares has increased by 1.04% today, trading at ₹41.80. Over the past year, Suzlon shares have seen a significant gain of 380.81%, reaching ₹41.80. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22,475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.9%
|3 Months
|-16.98%
|6 Months
|20.73%
|YTD
|8.25%
|1 Year
|380.81%
Suzlon share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|42.15
|Support 1
|41.0
|Resistance 2
|42.8
|Support 2
|40.5
|Resistance 3
|43.3
|Support 3
|39.85
Suzlon share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 18.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon share price Today : Suzlon volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 34725 k
The trading volume yesterday was 27.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1450 k.
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹41.69 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹42.3 & ₹41.25 yesterday to end at ₹41.69. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.
