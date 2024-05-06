Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Falls in Trading Today

25 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:54 PM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 41.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.9 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price TodayPremium
Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock price on the last day was 42 (high: 42.3, low: 41.25), closing at 41.69. The market capitalization stood at 56,315.69 crore. The 52-week high was 50.72 and the low was 7.94. The BSE trading volume was 1,450,864 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:54:08 PM IST

Suzlon share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is -26.52% lower than yesterday

The volume of Suzlon traded by 1 PM is 26.52% lower than yesterday, with the price at 40.7, down by 1.62%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 01:42:10 PM IST

Suzlon share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon's stock reached a peak of 40.94 and a low of 40.45 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 40.76 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 40.58 and 40.41.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 140.85Support 140.36
Resistance 241.14Support 240.16
Resistance 341.34Support 339.87
06 May 2024, 01:06:59 PM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock reached a high of 41.95 and a low of 40.59 on the current day.

06 May 2024, 12:45:54 PM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -20.77% lower than yesterday

The volume of Suzlon traded by 12 PM is 20.77% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 40.85, down by 1.26%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:33:44 PM IST

Suzlon share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 41.08 and 40.64 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 40.64 and selling near the hourly resistance of 41.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 141.11Support 140.76
Resistance 241.28Support 240.58
Resistance 341.46Support 340.41
06 May 2024, 12:26:04 PM IST

Suzlon share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days41.61
10 Days41.07
20 Days41.55
50 Days41.60
100 Days41.49
300 Days34.10
06 May 2024, 12:24:24 PM IST

Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

06 May 2024, 12:13:43 PM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹40.9, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹41.37

The current market price of Suzlon has broken the first support of 41.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 40.5. If the stock price breaks the second support of 40.5 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:54:53 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 1.08% higher than yesterday

The volume of Suzlon traded by 11 AM is 1.08% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 41, showing a decrease of -0.89%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 11:33:06 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 41.42 and 40.54 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 40.54 and selling near the hourly resistance at 41.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
06 May 2024, 11:20:09 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹40.9, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹41.37

The current market price of Suzlon has broken the first support of 41.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 40.5. If the stock price breaks the second support of 40.5 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:17:03 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Suzlon's share price dropped by 1.14% to reach 40.9, with its peer companies showing mixed results. Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, and Voltas are all experiencing declines, while Aia Engineering, another peer, is seeing a rise in its share price. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are both up by 0.2% and 0.27%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals294.0-11.1-3.64318.1577.3102372.66
Suzlon Energy40.9-0.47-1.1450.727.9451014.93
Thermax4535.95-225.15-4.734979.952192.751081.54
Voltas1470.0-20.55-1.381500.0745.048640.06
Aia Engineering3747.8525.750.694624.52663.635349.86
06 May 2024, 11:05:14 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 19.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 10:51:19 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 17.77% higher than yesterday

The volume of Suzlon traded until 10 AM is 17.77% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 41.05, up by -0.77%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 10:35:15 AM IST

Suzlon share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon touched a high of 41.48 & a low of 40.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 141.42Support 140.54
Resistance 241.89Support 240.13
Resistance 342.3Support 339.66
06 May 2024, 10:10:03 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:57:54 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Suzlon's share price decreased by 1.38% to reach 40.8, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, and Voltas are declining, whereas Aia Engineering is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and up by 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals284.3-20.8-6.82318.1577.398995.06
Suzlon Energy40.8-0.57-1.3850.727.9450890.2
Thermax4557.0-204.1-4.294979.952192.751318.59
Voltas1482.15-8.4-0.561500.0745.049042.08
Aia Engineering3738.416.30.444624.52663.635260.73
06 May 2024, 09:34:36 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹41.31, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹41.37

Suzlon share price is at 41.31 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 41.0 and 42.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 41.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:18:43 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

The price of Suzlon shares has increased by 1.04% today, trading at 41.80. Over the past year, Suzlon shares have seen a significant gain of 380.81%, reaching 41.80. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22,475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.9%
3 Months-16.98%
6 Months20.73%
YTD8.25%
1 Year380.81%
06 May 2024, 08:45:35 AM IST

Suzlon share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 142.15Support 141.0
Resistance 242.8Support 240.5
Resistance 343.3Support 339.85
06 May 2024, 08:32:12 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 18.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 08:18:48 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today : Suzlon volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 34725 k

The trading volume yesterday was 27.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1450 k.

06 May 2024, 08:04:09 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹41.69 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 42.3 & 41.25 yesterday to end at 41.69. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

