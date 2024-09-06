Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹75.67 and closed at ₹74.18, reaching a high of ₹77 and a low of ₹74.67. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹103,667.82 crore. Over the past year, Suzlon's stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹84.4 and a low of ₹21.71, with a trading volume of 8,160,516 shares on the BSE.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|77.17
|Support 1
|74.74
|Resistance 2
|78.35
|Support 2
|73.49
|Resistance 3
|79.6
|Support 3
|72.31
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹70.0, 7.89% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹64.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹73.4
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 56 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹77 & ₹74.67 yesterday to end at ₹76. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.