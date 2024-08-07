Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2024, by -2.43 %. The stock closed at 67.91 per share. The stock is currently trading at 66.26 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at 68.21 and closed at 67.91 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 70.9, while the low was 65.66. The market capitalization of Suzlon was 90,345.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 71.75 and the 52-week low was 18.25. The BSE volume for the day was 18,873,951 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST Suzlon Energy to acquire 76% state in Renom Energy; deal valued at ₹660 crore in two parts

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/suzlon-energy-to-acquire-76-state-in-renom-energy-deal-valued-at-rs-660-crore-in-two-parts-11722963671773.html

07 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 169.24Support 163.99
Resistance 272.67Support 262.17
Resistance 374.49Support 358.74
07 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 70.0, 5.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 64.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 73.4

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2233
    Buy1120
    Hold2200
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
07 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 115 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 109012 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 96 mn & BSE volume was 18 mn.

07 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹67.91 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 70.9 & 65.66 yesterday to end at 66.26. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

