Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹68.21 and closed at ₹67.91 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹70.9, while the low was ₹65.66. The market capitalization of Suzlon was ₹90,345.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹71.75 and the 52-week low was ₹18.25. The BSE volume for the day was 18,873,951 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|69.24
|Support 1
|63.99
|Resistance 2
|72.67
|Support 2
|62.17
|Resistance 3
|74.49
|Support 3
|58.74
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹70.0, 5.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹64.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹73.4
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 96 mn & BSE volume was 18 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹70.9 & ₹65.66 yesterday to end at ₹66.26. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend