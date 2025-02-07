Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹56.86 and closed at ₹55.89, experiencing a high of ₹56.86 and a low of ₹54.56. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹74,968.21 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,599,046 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|55.98
|Support 1
|54.15
|Resistance 2
|57.09
|Support 2
|53.43
|Resistance 3
|57.81
|Support 3
|52.32
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹74.0, 34.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹56.86 & ₹54.56 yesterday to end at ₹54.92. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.