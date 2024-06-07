Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock ended the day at ₹49.67, slightly lower than the opening price of ₹49.71. The high for the day was ₹50, and the low was ₹49.1. The market capitalization stands at ₹67,246.68 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹52.19 and ₹11.02, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 979,382 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 49.6 and 49.2 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 49.2 and selling near the hourly resistance at 49.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹50 & ₹49.1 yesterday to end at ₹49.67. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend