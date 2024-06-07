Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 07 Jun 2024, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 49.67 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.4 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock ended the day at 49.67, slightly lower than the opening price of 49.71. The high for the day was 50, and the low was 49.1. The market capitalization stands at 67,246.68 crore. The 52-week high and low are 52.19 and 11.02, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 979,382 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:39 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 49.6 and 49.2 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 49.2 and selling near the hourly resistance at 49.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹49.67 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 50 & 49.1 yesterday to end at 49.67. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.