Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -1.76 %. The stock closed at 41.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.64 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at 41.47 and closed at 41.37. The high for the day was 41.95, while the low was 40.4. The market capitalization stood at 55,321.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 50.72 and 7.94 respectively. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 3,147,811 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 20.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
07 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Suzlon share price Today : Suzlon volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 33892 k

The trading volume yesterday was 39.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

07 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹41.37 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 41.95 & 40.4 yesterday to end at 41.37. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.