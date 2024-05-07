Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at ₹41.47 and closed at ₹41.37. The high for the day was ₹41.95, while the low was ₹40.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹55,321.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹50.72 and ₹7.94 respectively. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 3,147,811 shares traded.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 20.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 39.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹41.95 & ₹40.4 yesterday to end at ₹41.37. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
