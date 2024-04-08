Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 08 Apr 2024, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 43.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 42.68 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock price remained unchanged at 43.03 from open to close on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 43.1, while the low was 42. The market capitalization stood at 58,063.98 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 50.72 and 7.9 respectively. The BSE trading volume for Suzlon was 3,353,638 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹42.68, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹43.03

Suzlon stock is currently priced at 42.68 with a percent change of -0.81 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

08 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹43.03 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Suzlon had a volume of 3,353,638 shares with a closing price of 43.03.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.