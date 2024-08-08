Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 66.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 69.57 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock on the last day had an open price of 68.9 and closed at 66.26. The high for the day was 69.57, and the low was 68.11. The market capitalization stood at 94,859.18 crores. The 52-week high was at 71.75 and the low at 18.25. The BSE volume for the day was 4,404,263 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:19 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 1.91% and is currently trading at 70.90. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 274.09% to reach 70.90. In contrast, the Nifty has seen a 23.98% rise to reach 24297.50 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.29%
3 Months61.01%
6 Months41.28%
YTD82.15%
1 Year274.09%
08 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 170.07Support 168.6
Resistance 270.56Support 267.62
Resistance 371.54Support 367.13
08 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 70.0, 0.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 64.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 73.4

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2233
    Buy1120
    Hold2200
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
08 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 69 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 110476 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 65 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

08 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹66.26 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 69.57 & 68.11 yesterday to end at 69.57. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

