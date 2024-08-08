Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹68.9 and closed at ₹66.26. The high for the day was ₹69.57, and the low was ₹68.11. The market capitalization stood at ₹94,859.18 crores. The 52-week high was at ₹71.75 and the low at ₹18.25. The BSE volume for the day was 4,404,263 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 1.91% and is currently trading at ₹70.90. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 274.09% to reach ₹70.90. In contrast, the Nifty has seen a 23.98% rise to reach 24297.50 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.29%
|3 Months
|61.01%
|6 Months
|41.28%
|YTD
|82.15%
|1 Year
|274.09%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|70.07
|Support 1
|68.6
|Resistance 2
|70.56
|Support 2
|67.62
|Resistance 3
|71.54
|Support 3
|67.13
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹70.0, 0.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹64.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹73.4
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 65 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹69.57 & ₹68.11 yesterday to end at ₹69.57. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend