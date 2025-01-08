Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Shares Decline Amid Market Volatility

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹57.96 and closed at ₹58.88, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹61.82 and matched its low of ₹57.96 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹83,087.6 crore, Suzlon's performance continues to be notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹86.04 and low of ₹35.49. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 7,876,230 shares.
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹59.7, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹60.89
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹59.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹58.6 and ₹62.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹58.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 62.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has decreased by 0.36%, currently trading at ₹60.67. Over the past year, however, Suzlon's shares have appreciated by 42.91%, reaching ₹60.67. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, rising to 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.15%
|3 Months
|-13.7%
|6 Months
|9.95%
|YTD
|-2.15%
|1 Year
|42.91%
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|62.33
|Support 1
|58.6
|Resistance 2
|63.92
|Support 2
|56.46
|Resistance 3
|66.06
|Support 3
|54.87
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹80.0, 31.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 66 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 57956 k
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 59 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹58.88 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹61.82 & ₹57.96 yesterday to end at ₹60.89. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.