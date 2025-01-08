Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Shares Decline Amid Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -1.95 %. The stock closed at 60.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 59.7 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 57.96 and closed at 58.88, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 61.82 and matched its low of 57.96 during the session. With a market capitalization of 83,087.6 crore, Suzlon's performance continues to be notable, considering its 52-week high of 86.04 and low of 35.49. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 7,876,230 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹59.7, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹60.89

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 59.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 58.6 and 62.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 58.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 62.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has decreased by 0.36%, currently trading at 60.67. Over the past year, however, Suzlon's shares have appreciated by 42.91%, reaching 60.67. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, rising to 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.15%
3 Months-13.7%
6 Months9.95%
YTD-2.15%
1 Year42.91%
08 Jan 2025, 08:51 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 162.33Support 158.6
Resistance 263.92Support 256.46
Resistance 366.06Support 354.87
08 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 80.0, 31.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 67.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy1111
    Hold2223
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
08 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 66 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 57956 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 59 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

08 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹58.88 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 61.82 & 57.96 yesterday to end at 60.89. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

