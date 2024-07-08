Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 08 Jul 2024, by 2.68 %. The stock closed at 54.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 55.48 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at 54.35 and closed at 54.03 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 56.45 and the low was 54. With a market capitalization of 75,639.83 crore, the 52-week high and low were 56.45 and 15.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 13,768,310 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹54.03 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 56.45 & 54 yesterday to end at 54.03. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

