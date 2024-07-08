Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹54.35 and closed at ₹54.03 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹56.45 and the low was ₹54. With a market capitalization of ₹75,639.83 crore, the 52-week high and low were ₹56.45 and ₹15.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 13,768,310 shares traded.
08 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹54.03 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹56.45 & ₹54 yesterday to end at ₹54.03. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend