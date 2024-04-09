Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹42.7 and closed at ₹42.68 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹43.15, and the low was ₹41.3. The market capitalization of Suzlon was ₹56,445.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹50.72, and the 52-week low was ₹7.9. The BSE volume for the day was 3,889,749 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹42.68 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Suzlon on the BSE had a trading volume of 3,889,749 shares with a closing price of ₹42.68.