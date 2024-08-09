Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2024, by 4.86 %. The stock closed at 69.57 per share. The stock is currently trading at 72.95 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock price closed at 69.57 on the last trading day, with an open price of 71.19. The high for the day was 73.04, while the low was 70.59. The market capitalization stood at 99,467.83 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 71.75 and 18.25, respectively. The BSE trading volume was 19,977,625 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 232 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 119931 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 94.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 212 mn & BSE volume was 19 mn.

09 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹69.57 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 73.04 & 70.59 yesterday to end at 72.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.