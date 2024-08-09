Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock price closed at ₹69.57 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹71.19. The high for the day was ₹73.04, while the low was ₹70.59. The market capitalization stood at ₹99,467.83 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹71.75 and ₹18.25, respectively. The BSE trading volume was 19,977,625 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 94.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 212 mn & BSE volume was 19 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹73.04 & ₹70.59 yesterday to end at ₹72.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend