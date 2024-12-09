Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 09 2024 09:34:01
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 812.65 -0.50%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 146.90 -0.91%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 370.75 0.35%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,311.00 -0.06%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 468.35 -0.62%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 09 Dec 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 67.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 67.35 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 68.25 and closed slightly lower at 68.22. The day's trading saw a high of 68.37 and a low of 67.20. The company's market capitalization stands at 91,969.38 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a peak of 86.04 and a low of 33.83. BSE trading volume for the day was 2,925,398 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:32:11 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹67.35, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹67.37

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 67.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 67.0 and 68.11 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 67.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 68.11 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:18:38 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 0.33%, currently trading at 67.59. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have appreciated by 72.57%, reaching 67.59. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.0%
3 Months-10.39%
6 Months35.05%
YTD76.41%
1 Year72.57%
09 Dec 2024, 08:46:36 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 168.11Support 167.0
Resistance 268.81Support 266.59
Resistance 369.22Support 365.89
09 Dec 2024, 08:30:35 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 80.0, 18.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 67.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy1112
    Hold2232
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
09 Dec 2024, 08:17:37 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 41 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 96472 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

09 Dec 2024, 08:03:33 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹68.22 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 68.37 & 67.2 yesterday to end at 67.37. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue