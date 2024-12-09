Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹68.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹68.22. The day's trading saw a high of ₹68.37 and a low of ₹67.20. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹91,969.38 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a peak of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹33.83. BSE trading volume for the day was 2,925,398 shares.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹67.35, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹67.37
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹67.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹67.0 and ₹68.11 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹67.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 68.11 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 0.33%, currently trading at ₹67.59. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have appreciated by 72.57%, reaching ₹67.59. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.0%
|3 Months
|-10.39%
|6 Months
|35.05%
|YTD
|76.41%
|1 Year
|72.57%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|68.11
|Support 1
|67.0
|Resistance 2
|68.81
|Support 2
|66.59
|Resistance 3
|69.22
|Support 3
|65.89
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹80.0, 18.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 41 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 96472 k
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹68.22 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹68.37 & ₹67.2 yesterday to end at ₹67.37. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend