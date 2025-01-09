Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2025, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 60.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.04 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 60.81 and closed slightly higher at 60.89, with a high of 61 and a low of 59. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately 81,927.54 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 86.04 and a low of 35.49. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 4,894,906 shares for Suzlon.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 80.0, 33.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 67.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy1111
    Hold2223
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
09 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 42 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 58500 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

09 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹60.89 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 61 & 59 yesterday to end at 60.04. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.