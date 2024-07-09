Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹56, reached a high of ₹56.05, and a low of ₹54.5 before closing at ₹55.48. The market capitalization was ₹75,312.62 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹56.45 and a 52-week low of ₹15.7. The BSE trading volume for Suzlon was 5,892,265 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|56.14
|Support 1
|54.64
|Resistance 2
|56.82
|Support 2
|53.82
|Resistance 3
|57.64
|Support 3
|53.14
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹58.0, 5.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹53.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 54 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹56.05 & ₹54.5 yesterday to end at ₹55.48. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend