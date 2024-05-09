Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened and closed at ₹39.78 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹40.15, while the low was ₹39.15. The market capitalization stood at 54396.3 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon was ₹50.72 and the low was ₹8.15. The BSE volume for the day was 2857152 shares traded.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 22.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 18.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹40.15 & ₹39.15 yesterday to end at ₹39.78. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
