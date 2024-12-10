Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹67.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹67.37. The stock reached a high of ₹67.8 and a low of ₹66.42 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹91,928.44 crore, Suzlon's performance continues to be monitored closely, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹86.04 and low of ₹33.83. The BSE volume for the day was 2,499,631 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹80.0, 18.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹67.8 & ₹66.42 yesterday to end at ₹67.31. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend