Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 10 Feb 2025, by -2.31 %. The stock closed at 54.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 53.65 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 54.93 and closed slightly lower at 54.92, with a high of 55.05 and a low of 52.95. The company's market capitalization stands at 73,234.60 crore. Over the past year, Suzlon's stock has seen a 52-week high of 86.04 and a low of 35.49, with a trading volume of 5,756,850 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 154.83Support 152.67
Resistance 256.04Support 251.72
Resistance 356.99Support 350.51
10 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 74.0, 37.93% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3321
    Buy2211
    Hold1123
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
10 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 44 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 56446 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

10 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹54.92 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 55.05 & 52.95 yesterday to end at 53.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

