Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹54.93 and closed slightly lower at ₹54.92, with a high of ₹55.05 and a low of ₹52.95. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹73,234.60 crore. Over the past year, Suzlon's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49, with a trading volume of 5,756,850 shares on the BSE.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|54.83
|Support 1
|52.67
|Resistance 2
|56.04
|Support 2
|51.72
|Resistance 3
|56.99
|Support 3
|50.51
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹74.0, 37.93% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹55.05 & ₹52.95 yesterday to end at ₹53.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend