Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹60.08 and closed slightly lower at ₹60.04. The stock reached a high of ₹60.4 and a low of ₹57.7 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹79,027.86 crore. Over the past year, Suzlon's stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49, with a trading volume of 4,794,118 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|59.53
|Support 1
|56.83
|Resistance 2
|61.29
|Support 2
|55.89
|Resistance 3
|62.23
|Support 3
|54.13
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹80.0, 38.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹60.4 & ₹57.7 yesterday to end at ₹57.91. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend