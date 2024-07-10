Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened and closed at ₹55.24 with a high of ₹55.8 and a low of ₹53.87 on the last day. The market cap stood at ₹75,517.13 crore. The 52-week high was ₹56.45 and the low was ₹17.03. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 6,826,997 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The Suzlon share price has declined by 0.70% and is currently trading at ₹55.00. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have increased by 219.14% to reach ₹55.00. In comparison, the Nifty rose by 26.23% to 24433.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.41%
|3 Months
|25.83%
|6 Months
|27.14%
|YTD
|44.95%
|1 Year
|219.14%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|56.23
|Support 1
|54.25
|Resistance 2
|57.02
|Support 2
|53.06
|Resistance 3
|58.21
|Support 3
|52.27
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹58.0, 4.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹53.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹55.8 & ₹53.87 yesterday to end at ₹55.24. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend