Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's last day trading saw the stock open at ₹49.71 and close at ₹49.67. The high for the day was ₹50.2 while the low was ₹49.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹67,845.64 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon was ₹52.19 and the low was ₹11.02. The BSE volume for the day was 2,857,875 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|50.57
|Support 1
|49.12
|Resistance 2
|51.23
|Support 2
|48.33
|Resistance 3
|52.02
|Support 3
|47.67
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 1.69% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹50.2 & ₹49.1 yesterday to end at ₹49.67. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend