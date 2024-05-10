Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 39.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.6 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at 40, closed at 39.96, with a high of 40.55 and a low of 38.9 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 53,906.25 crore. The 52-week high was 50.72 and the low was 8.15. The BSE volume was 3,217,921 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Suzlon share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 140.15Support 139.3
Resistance 240.7Support 239.0
Resistance 341.0Support 338.45
10 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 23.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
10 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Suzlon share price Today : Suzlon volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 34207 k

The trading volume yesterday was 28.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

10 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹39.96 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 40.55 & 38.9 yesterday to end at 39.96. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

