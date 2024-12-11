Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹67.3 and closed marginally lower at ₹67.31. The stock reached a high of ₹67.36 and a low of ₹65.9, indicating some volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹90,823.01 crore, Suzlon's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹86.04, while it is above the 52-week low of ₹33.83. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,630,743 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|67.32
|Support 1
|65.82
|Resistance 2
|68.09
|Support 2
|65.09
|Resistance 3
|68.82
|Support 3
|64.32
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹80.0, 20.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1630 k.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹67.36 & ₹65.9 yesterday to end at ₹66.53. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend