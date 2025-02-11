Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹53.03 and closed higher at ₹53.65. It reached a peak of ₹54.35 and dipped to a low of ₹52.37. The market capitalization stood at ₹72,006.06 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49, with a trading volume of 5,846,780 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹74.0, 40.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹54.35 & ₹52.37 yesterday to end at ₹52.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend