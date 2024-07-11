Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹55.84 and closed at ₹55.39. The high for the day was ₹55.96, while the low was ₹53.86. The market capitalization stood at ₹74,753.64 crore. The 52-week high was ₹56.45 and the low was ₹17.03. The BSE volume for the day was 6,120,188 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹55.96 & ₹53.86 yesterday to end at ₹54.83. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend