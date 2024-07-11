Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2024, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 55.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 54.83 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 55.84 and closed at 55.39. The high for the day was 55.96, while the low was 53.86. The market capitalization stood at 74,753.64 crore. The 52-week high was 56.45 and the low was 17.03. The BSE volume for the day was 6,120,188 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 43 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 70929 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

11 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹55.39 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 55.96 & 53.86 yesterday to end at 54.83. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

