Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Gains in Trading Today

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened and closed at ₹47.35 with a high of ₹48.4 and a low of ₹47. The market capitalization was ₹65749.28 crore. The 52-week high was ₹52.19, and the 52-week low was ₹13.28. The BSE volume for the day was 968,227 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹48.44, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹47.35
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Suzlon has surpassed the first resistance of ₹48.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹49.04. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹49.04 then there can be further positive price movement.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's stock price increased by 1.84% to reach ₹48.22, in line with the upward trend seen in similar companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, Voltas, and Aia Engineering. The Nifty and Sensex indices also saw gains of 0.28% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|291.2
|6.8
|2.39
|322.35
|83.3
|101397.69
|Suzlon Energy
|48.22
|0.87
|1.84
|52.19
|13.28
|65640.38
|Thermax
|5181.65
|6.15
|0.12
|5697.95
|2193.1
|58356.13
|Voltas
|1472.4
|11.05
|0.76
|1500.0
|745.0
|48719.47
|Aia Engineering
|3805.0
|29.5
|0.78
|4624.5
|3101.95
|35888.95
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 1.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -58.00% lower than yesterday
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The volume of Suzlon traded by 10 AM is down by 58.00% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹48.54, a decrease of 2.51%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon touched a high of 49.29 & a low of 47.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|49.48
|Support 1
|47.59
|Resistance 2
|50.33
|Support 2
|46.55
|Resistance 3
|51.37
|Support 3
|45.7
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Today, Suzlon's stock price rose by 0.38% to reach ₹47.53, while its competitors are experiencing a mixed day. Aia Engineering is declining, while Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, and Voltas are all seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are showing a slight decrease of -0.05% and a slight increase of 0.01%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|291.95
|7.55
|2.65
|322.35
|83.3
|101658.84
|Suzlon Energy
|47.53
|0.18
|0.38
|52.19
|13.28
|64701.11
|Thermax
|5198.95
|23.45
|0.45
|5697.95
|2193.1
|58550.96
|Voltas
|1461.75
|0.4
|0.03
|1500.0
|745.0
|48367.08
|Aia Engineering
|3748.75
|-26.75
|-0.71
|4624.5
|3101.95
|35358.4
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹47.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹48.4 & ₹47 yesterday to end at ₹47.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend