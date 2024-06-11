Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 2.3 %. The stock closed at 47.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 48.44 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened and closed at 47.35 with a high of 48.4 and a low of 47. The market capitalization was 65749.28 crore. The 52-week high was 52.19, and the 52-week low was 13.28. The BSE volume for the day was 968,227 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:25 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹48.44, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹47.35

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Suzlon has surpassed the first resistance of 48.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 49.04. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 49.04 then there can be further positive price movement.

11 Jun 2024, 11:11 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's stock price increased by 1.84% to reach 48.22, in line with the upward trend seen in similar companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, Voltas, and Aia Engineering. The Nifty and Sensex indices also saw gains of 0.28% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals291.26.82.39322.3583.3101397.69
Suzlon Energy48.220.871.8452.1913.2865640.38
Thermax5181.656.150.125697.952193.158356.13
Voltas1472.411.050.761500.0745.048719.47
Aia Engineering3805.029.50.784624.53101.9535888.95
11 Jun 2024, 11:02 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 1.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy2000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
11 Jun 2024, 10:46 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -58.00% lower than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The volume of Suzlon traded by 10 AM is down by 58.00% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 48.54, a decrease of 2.51%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:33 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon touched a high of 49.29 & a low of 47.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 149.48Support 147.59
Resistance 250.33Support 246.55
Resistance 351.37Support 345.7
11 Jun 2024, 10:16 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Today, Suzlon's stock price rose by 0.38% to reach 47.53, while its competitors are experiencing a mixed day. Aia Engineering is declining, while Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, and Voltas are all seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are showing a slight decrease of -0.05% and a slight increase of 0.01%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals291.957.552.65322.3583.3101658.84
Suzlon Energy47.530.180.3852.1913.2864701.11
Thermax5198.9523.450.455697.952193.158550.96
Voltas1461.750.40.031500.0745.048367.08
Aia Engineering3748.75-26.75-0.714624.53101.9535358.4
11 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹47.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 48.4 & 47 yesterday to end at 47.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.